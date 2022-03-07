WWE Rumor Roundup: Massive WrestleMania 38 match might not happen, Disappointing update on top champion (March 6th, 2022)

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily rumor roundup, where we take a look at the top WWE rumors over the last 24 hours.

Today's edition is filled with WrestleMania rumors and understandably so with The Show of Shows less than a month away. A major return and rumored WrestleMania 38 match of a Hall of Famer might not happen. Also, there is uncertainty now over the WWE status of former AEW star Cody Rhodes.

We also have slightly disappointing updates on the WrestleMania plans for the tag team titles as well as newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

#4 Stone Cold Steve Austin's rumored WrestleMania 38 match might not happen

Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin might not happen

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was heavily rumored to return to in-ring action at WrestleMania 38 and face Kevin Owens. However, Dave Meltzer has now reported that The Texas Rattlesnake's WrestleMania appearance this year might just be limited to a "confrontation".

“The big thing was they wanted Vince and they wanted Austin because they’ve got a lot of tickets to sell, and Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory is not going to be selling a lot of tickets. And Steve Austin and Kevin Owens is, you know, they will have a confrontation, but it is not clear if that will be a match or not anymore. It’s essentially up to Austin at this point," said Meltzer.

Meltzer further added that Austin hasn't agreed to do the match as of now and it's up to him at this point.

"They want the match, they thought they had the match, and, you know, Steve, there’s a reason he hasn’t wrestled for 19 years. I just know that as of Friday he had not agreed to do the match even though it was on the books. Now, it’s on the books as a confrontation,” added Meltzer.

KO has been constantly taking shots at Texas, Steve Austin's hometown, on social media, and even on WWE's weekly shows, seemingly setting up a WrestleMania confrontation (or match?) with the Hall of Famer.

#3 No plans in place for Ricochet at WrestleMania 38

This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion. According to Dave Meltzer, Zayn is set to face Johnny Knoxville in a grudge match.

As for Ricochet, WWE writers currently don't have anything solid planned for him and it is to be seen who he defends his title against at WrestleMania 38, if at all.

“Obviously, Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville is not for the Intercontinental title, because Ricochet won the title. Not sure what’s going to happen, if Ricochet’s going to be defending the title on the show,” said Meltzer.

Fans have for a long time wanted to see Ricochet get a push and we are finally witnessing that. Hopefully, he gets a decent title run on SmackDown and gives the fans some amazing matches.

#2 Uncertainty over Cody Rhodes' WWE situation

Will the American Nightmare sign with WWE?

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes' situation with WWE seems to be changing very often. What seemed to be a done deal not so long ago is now uncertain as per the latest reports.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is currently not sure what's going on with Cody but the deal is not completely off as well.

"His status has changed, in theory," Dave Meltzer said. "He was on the books in WWE. They had creative laid out for him. They still thought on Friday that they had creative laid out for him. Now, it's very uncertain. They don't know what's going on with Cody Rhodes. They're not sure. They (WWE) thought they had him. It's not like it's dead, it's not like they think they don't have him, but they're not sure."

Cody Rhodes signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut would surely be a huge moment as it would be the first major AEW to WWE jump since the inception of All Elite Wrestling.

#1 Update on WrestleMania 38 plans for Tag Team Titles

While the company is rapidly building up the card for WrestleMania 38 over the last couple of weeks, nothing has been announced for the tag team titles.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown could be where the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship matches are set up for The Show of Shows.

“They’ve set up nothing for the Usos, but I guess maybe that starts next week because they beat the Viking Raiders clean. There’s no reason to bring that back. I’m sure that the Raw men’s tag team title thing will probably come out of what happens on Monday night,” said Meltzer.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championships are currently held by The Usos, who have been champions since August 2021. As for the RAW Tag Team titles, Alpha Academy are the current champions, winning the gold earlier this year by defeating RK-Bro.

