WWE Rumor Roundup: The Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 opponent revealed, Vince McMahon wanted AEW star to break contract and more – 6 February 2020

The Undertaker and Vince McMahon

In today's roundup, we take a look at the possible opponent Goldberg will be facing at WWE Super ShowDown, the top heel who has broken character to praise Roman Reigns, and the former United States champion who Carmella misses a lot.

Before we get to all that, we look at the two headline-makers that got everyone's attention. Without further ado, here is today's WWE Rumor Roundup:

The Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 opponent revealed?

Sting announced his retirement at the 2016 Hall of Fame ceremony but is believed to be keen on getting back into the ring. Rumors suggest that he was in talks to appear at WWE Super ShowDown but PWInsider report that it is not going to happen.

Now, talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy has reported that Sting could be facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania this year. He has also hinted that the match might have been pitched for the Saudi Arabian show but moved to 'Mania because of Sting's desire to work at the Show of Shows.

Sting himself confirmed to Sports Illustrated that he would be open to working with The Undertaker at WrestleMania anytime, saying: “If there was a ‘Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

Vince McMahon wanted AEW star to break contract

Chris Jericho has revealed that Vince McMahon wanted him to get out of his contract with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar claims that he was given permission by the WWE Chairman before signing the deal but soon after that happened, Vince changed his mind.

In the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Jericho said:

"I'm not in AEW because I was a rebel. I'm with AEW because Vince went, 'Go.' And then, when I went, he went, 'Did you sign the contract?' I said, 'Well, yeah.' He said, 'Can you get out of it?' 'No! You told me to sign it!'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

