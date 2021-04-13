WWE Rumor Roundup: Top name's future uncertain after missing WrestleMania, reason why Bray Wyatt lost to Randy Orton, superstar got released for cutting a 'bad promo' - 13 April 2021 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. After a spectacular two-night WrestleMania, WWE will capitalize on the momentum created by The Show of Shows.

In today's edition, we will take a look at a major decision WWE made at WrestleMania which surprised the talent, Bobby Lashley being upset with WWE creative, and much more. This article will also highlight how a superstar was released by Vince McMahon for cutting a bad promo ahead of his match.

So without further ado, let's dive in and take a look at some of the biggest stories and rumors from WWE:

#5 Tom Phillips' future in WWE uncertain

One of the biggest takeaways from WrestleMania 37 was the absence of RAW commentator Tom Phillips. It had been rumored that Adnan Virk would replace Phillips as the lead announcer on RAW, but fans expected Phillips to at least be part of WrestleMania.

WrestlingInc reported that the reason for his absence on The Show of Shows was because of 'COVID protocols'. With Phillips being replaced on RAW, his future in the company seems uncertain. Dave Meltzer of WON reported that there is a chance that Phillips might be done with WWE.

Dave Meltzer verified the report and added that Tom Phillips could be done with WWE. Meltzer said that he didn't get full clarification on Tom Phillips' WWE status and expects to receive more details before the next RAW episode airs after WrestleMania 37.

Due to Phillips' absence, Michael Cole had to call all the matches on the two nights of WrestleMania 37.

It will be interesting to see what other shake-ups WWE has planned for the SmackDown announce team now that we have a new RAW announce team following WrestleMania.

