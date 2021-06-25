WWE Rumor Roundup: Top name to switch brands, Female superstar comes out as bisexual, Roman Reigns to be backstabbed? (24th June 2021)

Welcome to another daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we will take a look at some of the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's edition, this article will take a look at some major stories involving a major group being reunited soon, while another may be on the verge of breaking up.

With Jimmy Uso finally acknowledging The Tribal Chief last week on SmackDown, will everything go smoothly for the cousins from here on out or is there a major swerve that is being planned?

We will take a look at the possibilities involving Roman Reigns and much more. So without any further ado, let's dive in and check out some big stories in WWE:

#5 WWE Superstar Big E to move to RAW from SmackDown

I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds - Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 23, 2021

Big E was set to become the breakout star on SmackDown after his split from The New Day last year. Though he did reign with the Intercontinental Championship and has featured prominently on the blue brand, he still hasn't become a main event player.

There have been reports saying that WWE will be holding the draft this year in August. One of the names who is likely to switch brands is Big E. The powerhouse performer is set to reunite with his New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, he will continue to get a singles push as per WrestleVotes:

Big E is talented not just inside the ring but is one of the most interesting characters in WWE today. With Roman Reigns dominating the main event scene on SmackDown, it would be a good idea to get Big E on RAW so he can get more exposure.

