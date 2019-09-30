WWE Rumor Roundup: Proposed fifth member of the Wyatt Family revealed, top Superstar leaving to join AEW - 29th September 2019

The Wyatt Family and Vince McMahon.

We're back again with another daily rumor roundup. It's been a hectic week as various buzzworthy bits of speculation have been doing the rounds in the WWE.

Today's gathering of rumors has a bit of everything as well.

There was an interesting revelation made about the fifth possible member of the Wyatt Family that never came to fruition.

Talking about the Wyatt Family, a former member could leave WWE soon to join AEW.

WWE and AEW have also reportedly been in contact with a popular figure from another sport, who recently kicked off his pro wrestling career.

A current champion in WWE could also be out of action due to an unfortunate injury. There were also interesting backstage updates regarding the WWE return of John Morrison.

A top star from RAW was also teased to move to SmackDown by Fox.

So without any further ado, here are the top rumors of the day in little more detail:

#1. Bray Wyatt wanted an AEW star in the Wyatt Family

Does the name Judas Devlin ring a bell? Probably not. What about Luchasaurus? Yes, we're talking about AEW's in-house dinosaur.

Luchasaurus, real name Austin Matelson, was a part of WWE's NXT brand under the ring name Judas Devlin between 2012 to 2014.

Luchasaurus was a guest on the Talk is Jericho podcast during which the AEW star spoke about his time in WWE's developmental system.

He revealed that Bray Wyatt, who was rising in the ranks in NXT during that period, really liked the ring name 'Judas Devlin'.

He went on to reveal that Wyatt wanted him in the original Wyatt Family, however, things were already solidified regarding the faction and the inclusion never really materialized.

Here's what Luchasaurus said:

“I remember Bray Wyatt said, ‘I love this name man, this is cool’ and he wanted me to get into his group when he first started it, but they had already solidified what they wanted in there, but it was perfect for his kinda thing.”

