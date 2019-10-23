WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H's amazing offer to CM Punk, Former Intercontinental Champion may finally return after 9 years - 23rd October 2019

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.00K // 23 Oct 2019, 23:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H/CM Punk

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try to bring you the biggest and most sensational stories of the day.

The WWE universe has been buzzing about a possible CM return for weeks now, and we have some great news for all the fans who want to see the former WWE Champion make his return to the company soon. Speaking of returns, there have been rumors regarding a former multi-time Champion finally making his comeback after 9 long years.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the best rumors and news of today:

#5 Triple H talks about a CM Punk return

There has been a lot of chatter related to CM Punk as of late. Punk, who had remained adamant on never returning to pro-wrestling, recently took a U-turn when he stated that a "big bag" is what it will take to bring him out of his pro-wrestling slumber.

Here is what Punk had said while appearing on "My Mom's Basement" podcast at Barstool Sports:

My attitude has always been that I don’t see it (returning to WWE) happening. I think I’ve talked about it more recently, but my attitude hasn’t changed. People always ask what would it take to go back, and I say it would take a big bag. So people use their imaginations.

Triple H was recently part of Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, where he talked about multiple topics including a possible CM return. The Game has been rumored to have not-so-cordial relations with Punk. However, that didn't stop Hunter from making his stance on a CM Punk return clear:

That's a 'could be'. Vince will say it all the time: 'We're open for business'. The past is passed, today is today and you never say never in WWE."

So here we have it, Triple H has made it clear that he doesn't have any objections to CM Punk returning and that the doors are always open.

1 / 3 NEXT