WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H's phone call to former Superstar for a return, Top RAW star has option to leave the company - 17th November 2019

Triple H and Paul Heyman.

There's always something newsworthy happening in WWE and the day that went by wasn't any different.

Today's edition of the daily rumor roundup has tons of good stuff!

We begin today's lineup with the details of Triple H's call to a former Superstar regarding a return for a backstage role.

The potential WrestleMania 36 plans for Brock Lesnar have also been discussed. Vince McMahon's reaction to the 'Big Dog' parody segment on SmackDown was also revealed.

Another Superstar asked for his release from WWE and there were updates on his status and the reason behind his decision.

The current contract statuses of two main roster Superstars were also brought to light and interestingly, one of them could leave WWE in 2020.

We end the roundup with some big news on Rey Mysterio's WWE future.

On that note, let's take a look at the hottest stories in our rumor roundup:

#1. Triple H's call to Shawn Daivari regarding a return

Ruthless Aggression Era fans would remember Shawn Daivari as the manager of Muhammad Hassan. We all know how that angle ended.

Daivari was released from WWE in 2007, and while he did sporadically appear on WWE TV after his exit, he only returned as a full-time backstage producer for the company in January earlier this year.

The former manager was a guest on UpUpDownDown's Superstar Savepoint with Xavier Woods, during which he opened up about the phone call he received from Triple H before returning to WWE this year.

Before he got a call from Triple H, Daivari was under the impression that he would be called upon for a role as a Performance Centre Coach. He admitted that it could have taken him a few years until he got the producer's job, which was his original goal.

However, Daivari was told by Triple H that the company wanted to get him back as a producer and he agreed to take up the position in a heartbeat.

Here's what Daivari said about his phone call with The Game:

"I thought I was going to get a job as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, and my plan was maybe if I get to the PC as a coach, maybe I could work my way to an agent role, kind of like Joey Mathews or Kidman did. I got a phone call from Hunter, he was like 'Yeah, we were thinking maybe we'd bring you in as a producer on the road. We need more fresh, younger eyes on the product.' I was thinking, 'Man, this is literally right to the finish line. This is where I wanted to get." WrestlingInc

