Triple H thought Curtis Axel had the potential to be a star in WWE

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. We take a look at a number of stories from the WWE Universe including Cain Velasquez and Curtis Axel's release from WWE, Apollo being pulled from Money In The Bank, as well as a current champion possible pulling out of SmackDown.

Regarding Velasquez's release, the WWE Rumor Roundup also takes a look at 3 possible mistakes Velasquez may have made which led to his release, as well as the possible reason WWE signed him in the first place.

Why Apollo was pulled from the Money In The Bank ladder match

BREAKING: @WWEApollo will no longer be able to compete in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match due to the knee injury he suffered during his #USTitle Match against @AndradeCienWWE on #WWERaw. https://t.co/W4qUhOo1dR — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020

Apollo Crews put on one of the best performances of his career on WWE RAW earlier this week. Crews pinned Andrade in a tag-team match to earn a US title shot later on in the night. Despite a fantastic performance, the match had to be stopped due to Apollo picking up a knee injury.

Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed Apollo’s injury on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions. Tom said that Crews’ injury was possibly a part of the storyline and done to get sympathy for Apollo:

It's a kayfabe injury. He was taken out of the match. They knew it was going to happen beforehand, so before they filmed this, they had the match. They knew it was coming, they knew it was planned, so it was definitely written ahead of time. It does get some sympathy for the character. With Apollo Crews, the concern has never been his wrestling. He's a very talented performer. It's always been about the character and naturally connecting to the audience. You think back to how many times people going all the way to the promised land and pulling it back. Daniel Bryan in 2013 was an example.

Tom did go on to discuss other possible reasons why Apollo was pulled from Money In The Bank:

With Apollo Crews, they've done very good in a very short space of time. It's disappointing that he won't be in the ladder match, but we have to ask ourselves certain questions - maybe there's a niggling injury, maybe he's going into a period of self-quarantine and won't be seen for a couple of weeks, so they decided to do that. Maybe they found out that he's never been in a ladder match and that he's afraid of heights.