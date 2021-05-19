WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon ends RAW Superstar's push, Charlotte Flair busts CM Punk's rumor– 19th May 2021

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring you the best updates of the day. With WWE WrestleMania Backlash done and dusted, we are now heading towards Hell In A Cell.

In today's roundup, we have Charlotte Flair busting CM Punk's Vince McMahon rumor, Roman Reigns making bold claims about himself and more.

Before we get to them, let's get past the headline-makers of the day:

Vince McMahon ends WWE RAW Superstar's push

Vince McMahon has reportedly decided to end Humberto Carrillo's push. The WWE RAW Superstar was touted to challenge Sheamus for the United States Championship soon, but plans seem to have changed.

Humberto Carrillo faced Sheamus on WWE RAW last week, but the match ended early because of an injury. The Mexican star injured himself while attempting a sunset flip powerbomb, and the referee signaled for the bell.

Reports after RAW suggested Humberto Carrillo was "okay" backstage, and he even tweeted he was not done with Sheamus. The tweet read:

"Last night was the first time I couldn't finish a match in my whole wrestling career, but when you push the limits as I do anything can happen in a split of second. This is not over @WWESheamus .... untill next time! #WWERaw"

However, this week on WWE RAW, Ricochet was the one who challenged Sheamus. The absence of Humberto Carrillo saw fans worried about his situation, but the report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider cleared that it was just Vince McMahon's decision to use someone else:

"For those who asked why there was no update on Humberto Carrillo, the decision was made to focus on the Ricochet stuff. Much like Mansoor being forgotten a week after he debuted, the decision was made to focus on something else."

Ricochet seems to be the chosen one to replace Humberto Carrillo in the storyline for now. WWE RAW needs a big storyline to keep fans glued as the show has had a drastic fall in ratings recently.

The WWE Universe has been highly vocal about the lack of quality in the show, and the company may be hoping that this Ricochet for Humberto Carrillo change can help things.

