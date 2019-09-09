WWE Weekly Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon's new rule, Undertaker plans (September 9th, 2019)

What does the boss have planned for The Undertaker?

The WWE is a busy place, and with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut now having shows and live events almost every day of the week, it can be hard to keep up with the day-to-day happenings in the company.

With September now well underway, the month has already seen some huge things unfold.

Not only do we have RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, but there will also be Clash of Champions this Sunday.

Here are five WWE rumors from this week you really need to know about.

Note: It should be noted that these rumors are just that, rumors. Though some may seem more likely than others, each one should be taken with a pinch of salt, as something to have fun with

#5 Plans for The Deadman

The Phenom will appear this week on SmackDown Live.

The Undertaker has been in WWE for nearly 30 years now and has practically done it all. Facing off against everyone from Hulk Hogan to Mark Henry, the Deadman has had a legendary career, much of which took place on SmackDown Live.

Being moved to the blue brand in 2002, the Deadman would become the flag-bearer for the so-called B-Show, and was a permanent fixture on the show for years before he transitioned into a part-time Superstar a decade ago. This week, the Demon of Death Valley will return to SmackDown Live which will take place inside the World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.

Whilst this return has led to speculation of another match for The Undertaker in the near future, this won't be the case, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Deadman has been very active compared to his usual standards this year, competing at Super Showdown against Goldberg, and later teaming with Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules. Though the SmackDown Live return won't be setting up a match, expect one in the future for the former World Champion.

