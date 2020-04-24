Vince McMahon

In today's article, we take a look at the message from The Rock to Triple H, the one who runs WWE if Vince McMahon is out of the equation and more!

Adding to that, we also have Bianca Belair naming the two athletes she wants in WWE and more. Let us kick off with the two headline-makers of the day:

Released Superstars take shot at WWE

The Revival have taken a shot at WWE by releasing a 'Finally Free' merchandise. The tag-team were released earlier this month as their contracts were coming to an end.

Dash Wilder, now known as Cash Wheeler and Scott Dawson, now known as Dax Harwood, are expected to join All Elite Wrestling when their non-compete days are over. They had reportedly asked for their release last year as well but WWE were doing their best to keep hold of former champions.

Despite the best efforts, Dax and Cash refused to sign the deals offered to them and left the company earlier this month.

Drake Maverick could be rehired

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer has revealed that there is a good chance of Drake Maverick getting rehired. However, he has made it clear that he is just assuming it based on how things are pointing in that direction right now.

Maverick was released last week in the mass exodus but was allowed to participate in the NXT's interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Meltzer explains:

The Drake Maverick stuff is really interesting. I mean that's the most interesting stuff on the show. They're playing it up really big that he's been fired but he's still in the tournament anyway and he's doing these tearful things and he wrestled Jake Atlas and lost. No matter what they were going to do he was going to lose the first one. So now his back's against the wall. He can still advance with the 2 in 1 record out of the block. If he loses the next match, I could not even comprehend how absolutely ridiculous this is, but if he wins the next two then it sort of makes sense.

Right now, Meltzer reports that Drake is on the same deal as Sarah Logan and they have been asked to work despite being released.