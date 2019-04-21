WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks Taking Time Off Due To Backstage Heat With Popular Superstar

A new rumor indicates that Sasha Banks may have backstage heat.

What's the story?

Sasha Banks and Bayley have become one of the focal points of conversation in the WWE Universe and while one would hope that it stemmed from an accomplishment of some kind, its actually due to Sasha Banks trying to quit the company. She also reportedly was very unhappy when told that she and Bayley would lose the tag team titles and that they would also be split up.

Some reports even claim that Bayley and Sasha Banks sat on the floor and loudly protested the decision. They apparently did the same thing in the hall way of a hotel and there are a lot of people that aren't happy about. Beyond that, there are a lot of people that think Sasha Banks is wrong for walking out on the company.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley and Sasha Banks had essentially become midcard fodder over the last year or so and only seeped into relevance after entering the Women's Tag Team Title picture. In that time, they became an inspiration for the younger members of the WWE Universe, and even became the first ever Women's tag team champions.

Unfortunately for Bayley and Sasha Banks, they would lose those titles on two months later to The IIconics in a fatal four way match for the titles. Even worse, however, was the fact that WWE apparently told them at the last moment about the booking change, which apparently enraged both Banks and Bayley.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider:

"She wasn’t thrilled about her and Bayley being split up and she was even less thrilled about losing the tag titles feeling that they should have had a longer run to establish them and instead of kind of keeping it to herself and she probably made it too obvious which allowed anybody who didn’t like her or politically wasn’t a fan to use that against her. That led to her kind of taking a sabbatical."

Interestingly enough, this news comes only a short time after Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks twitter feud, which could have influenced WWE's decision to give her time off. The moment was especially controversial due to Banks seemingly making fun of Alexa Bliss's injuries, and later getting blocked by The Goddess.

Another interesting angle to this is the fact that Brad Shepard, host of The Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, is claiming that Banks had to be kept away from Alexa Bliss at all costs due to tension between the two. Shepard also notes that the situation is very volatile at the moment, which could be a reason why WWE ultimately gave her time off.

What's next?

There are rumors going around that WWE is trying to play nice with Sasha Banks in order to get her to come back and might even give her the money in the bank briefcase in order to achieve that Or maybe she walks out on The WWE and joins AEW like her recent Twitter activity suggests. Either way, its truly going to be interesting to see what happens next.

If these rumors are true, however, Banks' is going to paint herself as more unlikable backstage than ever before and could end up leaving over the matter if it doesn't improve. Of course that's speculation at this point in time, but she if she really is as unpopular backstage as people are claiming, that might be enough to full fracture the relationship.