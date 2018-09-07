WWE Rumor: Shawn Michaels To Return As A Special Guest Referee

The trio was last seen together at WrestleMania XXVIII.

What's the story?

Reports point that WWE has plans to make Shawn Michaels, a long-time friend of Triple H, the special guest referee in his match against the Undertaker at the Super Show-down in Australia.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Shawn Michaels returned to Raw to talk about Triple H's match with the Undertaker and predicted a win for his D-Generation X friend.

During HBK's segment, the Deadman appeared in the ring, out of nowhere, and claimed that he would defeat the King of Kings once again. He also went on to suggest that Michaels had chosen to retire because he was afraid of Taker, which seemed to create a tense moment between the two.

Shawn Michaels is not unfamiliar to refereeing a match of such a big scale because, six years ago, he was also the special guest referee when Triple H wrestled Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVIII in a match that was dubbed as the 'End of an Era'.

The heart of the matter

According to Cageside Seats, local advertisement, for WWE's mega event in Australia, lists Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee for the Undertaker vs Triple H match. If this is true, then it means that WWE is taking a page out of the history books by replaying the memorable 'Hell In A Cell' match the trio was part of, in 2012, at the grandest stage of 'em all.

The most important part of the rumor is where it says the company might even use that match as the build-up towards another potential bout between Michaels and Taker.

Interestingly, what makes this story believable is Undertaker's recent verbal attack on Raw, which looked to have revived his old rivalry with the Showstopper.

What's next?

If the heat surrounding HBK and the Undertaker is for real, then it could turn out to be an interesting feud for the WWE Universe to relish, this year. However, if Michaels is not going to have a post-retirement run with the company like Goldberg had, then the fans are in for a disappointing end to one of the storied rivalries in pro wrestling history.