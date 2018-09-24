WWE Rumor Mill: Strongest sign yet emerges that Hulk Hogan will return to WWE at Crown Jewel

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 1.14K // 24 Sep 2018, 23:32 IST

Could Hulkamania run wild in Saudi Arabia?!

What's the story?

After PWInsider recently reported that Hulk Hogan may return to WWE at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it seems that the strongest sign yet has emerged that the Hulkster with make his return - thanks to a tweet from Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in wrestling, but that name has been tarnished over recent years after a racism scandal involving the former star.

Hogan last appeared on WWE television in July 2015 before being released by WWE after a recording emerged of WWE's one-time landmark star using racially insensitive language.

Hulk Hogan was fired immediately, having hosted WrestleMania the year before in New Orleans. Hogan was also removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame but has since been reinstated with WWE reporting that Hogan has been trying to make amends.

The heart of the matter

Well, rumours have been rife about Hulk Hogan's return to WWE for a few months now, but perhaps the strongest sign yet that WWE may be prepared to bring Hogan back may have recently emerged via the Twitter account of Turki Al-Sheikh.

Turki Al-Sheikh is the Chairman of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia and tweeted the below photo.

وش كأس العالم اللي ما أحد يحكي عنه ذا؟ pic.twitter.com/xnlEho2OFI — تركي آل الشيخ (@Turki_alalshikh) September 24, 2018

The caption of the tweet reads: "What is the World Cup that no one talks about this?"

What's next?

Well, only time will tell whether Hulk Hogan will make a return to WWE - but you would have to think that it's definitely possible if not probable.

Given what's happened in the world of wrestling in 2018, it's definitely not outwith the realm of reality that Hulkamania will run wild once more - and with WWE and the General Sports Authority's relationship right now, this may be the optimum time for Hulk to return.

