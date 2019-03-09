WWE Rumors: Tag Team shockingly turns down new offers; will leave WWE when contract ends

Are The Good Brothers done with WWE?

What's the story?

It appears that Dean Ambrose isn't going to be the only current WWE Superstar to see out his contract, with the company as new reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider alleges that the tag-team, The Good Brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, have rejected new WWE offers and will be leaving the company.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joined WWE in April 2016, accompanied with a lot of fanfare and hype due to their association with popular wrestling stable 'The Bullet Club', and potential reunions with Finn Balor and AJ Styles, both former leaders of the stable.

7 Superstars who recently willingly walked away from WWE

While there were fleeting moments of a pseudo-Bullet Club forming in the WWE, Anderson and Gallows have failed to really take off on WWE programming, with their most recent appearance being February 5th in a losing effort against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson has suggested that Gallows and Anderson have been in multiple talks with the WWE, but that different sources within the company have told him that the talks ended with no new deal being signed.

While Gallows, 35 years old and Anderson, 39, had multiple meetings with WWE about their future, we have been told by three sources over the last two days that the pair have turned down “multi-million-dollar deals” from the company and intend to exit after their current deals expire.

Johnson went on to say that the pair intend to leave WWE despite the generous offers from the company, due to the way they have been booked over recent years, with Gallows and Anderson mostly being relegated to live events.

From sources we have spoken to, part of the reason the pair are looking to exit is how they have been handled in recent years.

What's next?

Gallows and Anderson becoming the latest in a long line of high-profile names that have been linked with requesting, or have indeed requested, their release from the company with The Revival, Dean Ambrose, Mike and Maria Bennett, Hideo Itami and Jim Ross all allegedly doing so.

Do you think Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will be better off elsewhere? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

