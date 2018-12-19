×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumor: Was Bray Wyatt hinting at a WWE departure with cryptic Tweet?

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
124   //    19 Dec 2018, 04:21 IST

Bray Wyatt could be hinting at a departure from WWE?
Bray Wyatt could be hinting at a departure from WWE?

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE TV ever since he lost the Raw Tag Team Championships back in the summer. He recently hinted that he could be about to depart from the company, but according to PWInsider, this isn't the case.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE as part of Starrcade when he defeated Baron Corbin in place of Braun Strowman. It was believed that Wyatt would make his return to the company in the weels that followed, but whilst he has been spotted backstage, he hasn't been used on TV.

It was thought that Wyatt would make his return to WWE TV as part of TLC in place of Strowman once again if he wasn't fit, but this didn't happen which has now left many fans wondering when The Eater of Worlds will return to the ring.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt recently updated a strange Tweet which seemed to hint that he would be departing from WWE. The former WWE Champion said "goodbye" in one of the Tweets, which has started speculation that he may not be returning to the ring anytime soon.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider commented on these recent rumors where he revealed that Wyatt is set to make his return in the coming weeks and definitely wasn't hinting at a return.

“Bray Wyatt made some ripples with some social media yesterday. He is not leaving WWE, he’s just playing around on social media. Actually, because so many people asked we looked into what his status was and he’s actually scheduled to wrestle for the RAW brand for the post-Christmas tour starting on Madison Square Garden on December 26th. So John Cena doesn’t have an opponent so perhaps Bray Wyatt is going to wrestle John Cena that night.”

“We’ll see, but Bray Wyatt is scheduled for post-RAW live events, he’s not going anywhere and it’s not a situation where he’s in trouble of he’s getting released. He’s just off TV and he will be back very soon," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt could make his return at any point in the coming weeks, but it's interesting to note that he wasn't one of the stars who's returns were being hyped up on Raw this week.

Do you think Bray Wyatt would fit back into Raw right now? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Bray Wyatt
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt says goodbye in a series of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt makes a cryptic Tweet; hints at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Future Plans For Bray Wyatt Revealed?
RELATED STORY
Bray Wyatt Rumor Mill: Update on WWE Superstar's return...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Bray Wyatt may return before WWE Super...
RELATED STORY
5 things Bray Wyatt saying goodbye during RAW could mean
RELATED STORY
5 new factions Bray Wyatt could form within WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Bray Wyatt may have returned to WWE as...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt teases an incredible new character
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena posts cryptic tweet about needing rest 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us