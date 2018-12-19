WWE Rumor: Was Bray Wyatt hinting at a WWE departure with cryptic Tweet?

Bray Wyatt could be hinting at a departure from WWE?

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE TV ever since he lost the Raw Tag Team Championships back in the summer. He recently hinted that he could be about to depart from the company, but according to PWInsider, this isn't the case.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE as part of Starrcade when he defeated Baron Corbin in place of Braun Strowman. It was believed that Wyatt would make his return to the company in the weels that followed, but whilst he has been spotted backstage, he hasn't been used on TV.

It was thought that Wyatt would make his return to WWE TV as part of TLC in place of Strowman once again if he wasn't fit, but this didn't happen which has now left many fans wondering when The Eater of Worlds will return to the ring.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt recently updated a strange Tweet which seemed to hint that he would be departing from WWE. The former WWE Champion said "goodbye" in one of the Tweets, which has started speculation that he may not be returning to the ring anytime soon.

To all that have loved and supported us we say thank you.



And ask that you have faith in us.



I was put on this Earth to fix it, to change it.



And I will not die until this is so.



Goodbye my brothers and sisters.



The journey is far from over. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

Mike Johnson of PWInsider commented on these recent rumors where he revealed that Wyatt is set to make his return in the coming weeks and definitely wasn't hinting at a return.

“Bray Wyatt made some ripples with some social media yesterday. He is not leaving WWE, he’s just playing around on social media. Actually, because so many people asked we looked into what his status was and he’s actually scheduled to wrestle for the RAW brand for the post-Christmas tour starting on Madison Square Garden on December 26th. So John Cena doesn’t have an opponent so perhaps Bray Wyatt is going to wrestle John Cena that night.”

“We’ll see, but Bray Wyatt is scheduled for post-RAW live events, he’s not going anywhere and it’s not a situation where he’s in trouble of he’s getting released. He’s just off TV and he will be back very soon," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt could make his return at any point in the coming weeks, but it's interesting to note that he wasn't one of the stars who's returns were being hyped up on Raw this week.

Do you think Bray Wyatt would fit back into Raw right now? Have your say in the comments section below...

