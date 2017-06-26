WWE Rumor: WWE Legend set to appear for tonight's RAW

Stone Cold Steve Austin to appear for tonights RAW?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer mentioned during his weekly podcast Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has been printing Los Angeles 3:16 T-shirts for tonight's RAW. This could indicate that Stone Cold Steve Austin is going to appear on RAW tonight but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Steve Austin lives in LA currently and hosts his WWE Network show, the “Stone Cold Podcast” from there. It is very likely that the WWE Legend would appear for tonight's episode of RAW since it is taking place in LA too so the fans can be hopeful about seeing Stone Cold there.

Steve Austin's last WWE appearance had been at WrestleMania 32 where he came out for a segment with veterans Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels. They responded to The League Of Nations’ open challenge for any WWE Tag-Team to try and defeat them and it didn't end well for the multicultural stable as they ended up getting beaten and thrown out by the three legends. The segment then carried on as the three celebrated and the New Day joined them and tried to teach them some dance moves.

The WrestleMania 32 segment was undeniably one of the best moments of the PPV and if that was any indication, tonights RAW appearance, if it happens, will be great as well.