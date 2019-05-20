WWE Rumor: Championship match scrapped from Money in the Bank PPV

The IIconics won't be given the chance to defend their titles on pay-per-view

What's the story?

There are a number of Championship matches taking place tonight at Money in the Bank, but one title that will not be defended are the Women's Tag Team Championships because WWE opted to scrap the match from the show.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past month, the Women's Tag Team Championships have been surrounded by controversy since Sasha Banks has refused to return to WWE after being forced to drop the belts back at WrestleMania to The IIconics.

The buildup to MITB has since surrounded The Kabuki Warriors as they looked to challenge The IIconics, but this match hasn't been added to the show and doesn't look likely to be added either.

The heart of the matter

Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Asuka and Kairi Sane have all missed out on a place on the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match because the quartet had been building towards a Women's Tag Team Championship match that could have taken place on the pre-show, but according to a recent report by PWInsider, this match has been scrapped.

It's unknown why WWE has chosen to omit this match from their first show since WrestleMania, but it's expected that the women will have their Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown Live instead.

What's next?

The only Championships that aren't being defended tonight at Money in the Bank are the Intercontinental Championship - as Finn Balor is inside the ladder match - as well as the Raw tag team titles because Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder don't yet have any active challengers for the gold.

