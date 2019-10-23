WWE Rumors: Company trying to bring back former United States Champion?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 2.47K // 23 Oct 2019, 19:37 IST

Will Carlito make his return to WWE?

WWE has been bringing back many interesting names in recent years, including the likes of Goldberg, Shawn Michaels and even as far back as 2016, the company welcomed back former Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin.

Even though it's easy to see that now more than ever, WWE is focused on the future and pushing forward their NXT product, there are seemingly a few exceptions when it comes to bringing back Superstars who were once popular with the WWE Universe.

Carlito seems to be one of these exceptions since the former United States Champion was reportedly approached by WWE recently regarding a return to the company that he left back in 2010.

Former WWE star Savio Vega recently spoke to Hannibal TV reporter Jeremy Prophet where he revealed that WWE had approached the former Champion just last week about a return to the ring, but as of writing, there is no word on what the outcome of the interaction was.

Vega noted that he told Carlito to accept the offer and go make some money, also revealing that the former WWE star is doing well for himself in the Indy scene of Puerto Rico.

Who is Carlito?

Carlito found fame in WWE throughout the early 2000s and famously won the United States Championship in his debut match, before becoming popular for his "I spit in the face of people who don't want to be cool" catchphrase.

Carlito was the epitome of cool but left WWE back in 2010 and has since plied his trade in various independent promotions in Puerto Rico as well as his father's (Carlos Colón Sr.) WWC promotion. Carlito last appeared for WWE back in 2014, when along with his brother Primo and cousin Epico he inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Do you think Carlito will return to WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...

