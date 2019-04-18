WWE Rumor: Xavier Woods reportedly another superstar who went off script this past week

Xavier Woods went off script on SmackDown Live this past week

The New Day were without Big E this week on SmackDown Live, but that didn't stop Xavier Woods from going on a shoot rant about the Superstar Shakeup.

Xavier Woods hosts Up Up Down Down which is a show that he created himself on Youtube and has since become a popular show for the WWE Universe. Woods has a number of stars who are part of the show alongside him, but this past week they have all been moved over to Monday Night Raw and left Woods without any cast members.

This week on SmackDown Live, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods joined Kevin Owens on his talk show, where Woods went off on a rant about the Superstar Shakeup and how many stars had been moved over to Raw.

The creator of Up Up Down Down talked about how he wouldn't be best pleased if Tyler Breeze didn't make his way over to SmackDown Live before the end of the episode, something that didn't actually happen.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer discussed Woods' rant where he pointed out that his rant was a shoot and it was exactly how the former Tag Team Champion was feeling after much of his show cast was moved over to Raw.

Big E is currently out injured but expected to be back on SmackDown Live in the coming weeks, which should help with how Xavier Woods is feeling at present, but if his Tweet is anything to go by, Woods won't stop pushing WWE until Tyler Breeze is made part of the SmackDown Live brand alongside him.

