WWE Rumors: 13-year WWE veteran moving from main roster to NXT

13 Jun 2019

Triple H is stacking up NXT with seasoned main roster stars

What's the story?

It seems like Tyler Breeze could be joined by a familiar face down at NXT, as according to PWInsider, Fandango was spotted in Orlando, Florida.

The report states that Fandango may show up at the Performance Center or, could be gearing up for a surprise NXT appearance.

In case you didn't know...

It's easy to forget that Fandango has been with WWE for a very long time. After wrestling for seven years on the independent circuit, Fandango was signed by WWE in 2006 to a developmental contract.

He went on to work for both the former development systems - Deep South Wrestling (DSW) and Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) - before appearing on the fourth season of the reality-styled NXT show.

Wrestling under the moniker of Johnny Curtis, Fandango would go on to win the fourth season under the tutelage of R-Truth.

Fandango would make his main roster debut with a ballroom dancer gimmick, flanked by valet Summer Rae, in March 2013. The talented superstar's gimmick never really took off despite a monumental victory against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29 in his very first match.

However, Fandango would attain popularity as part of his hilarious alliance with Tyler Breeze, collectively known Breezango. He has been out of action since June 2018 after he suffered a tear in the left labrum in his shoulder.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reports that Fandango is in Orlando and could potentially drop by at the Performance Centre and also at Full Sail University for the latest round of NXT tapings scheduled to take place at Winter Park in Florida.

While his appearance in front of the Full Sail fans has not been confirmed yet, all signs do point towards his much-anticipated comeback for the yellow brand.

Fandango could very well just be at the Performance Centre to train as most superstars do, but something tells us he could be moved to NXT along with his teammate Tyler Breeze.

As always, we'll update you about his status as soon as the spoilers from the tapings come in.