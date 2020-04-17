WWE Rumors - 2 Released Superstars 'certainly have a shot' at joining AEW

WWE has recently released multiple Superstars owing to the situation caused by the spread of the coronavirus. Two names who were surprisingly part of that list included Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The OC.

While other released Superstars were not being used much by the WWE, these two former Tag Team Champions were a major part of the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is stated that these two Superstars have a strong chance of ending up in AEW. However, they also reveal a possible problem that could prevent that from happening.

In looking at the list, Anderson & Gallows would certainly have a shot at going to AEW, but with the Revival just being cut, it wouldn’t make sense to bring both teams in at the same time. Anderson & Gallows would likely be welcomed back to New Japan as well.

The Good Brothers had been associated with AJ Styles for the most part of their run in WWE. Unfortunately, however, their time in WWE wasn't as successful for them as their run in NJPW had been as part of the Bullet Club.

Why were Gallows and Anderson released?

As per the Observer, even though the two men were used a lot on RAW, the reason why they were released could be because they had previously asked for it themselves.

They had just signed a five-year deal at about $750,000 per year each. They had continually turned down lower numbers and had asked for their release, with the expectation they were going to leave for AEW. That’s why they kept getting bigger offers until they agreed.

It remains to be seen if AEW will be quick to rope in The Good Brothers or if they will head back to Japan.