WWE Rumors: 2 Monumental title changes at WrestleMania 35? (potential spoiler)

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 981 // 23 Mar 2019, 15:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We could see 2 massive title changes at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is now less than 3 weeks away and the match card is slowly taking shape. We already have a list of announced matches for the Grandest Stage of Them All and the folks over at BetOnline have just released the initial favourites for the card.

In case you didn't know...

More matches will definitely be added to the WrestleMania 35 as we head closer to the show. One of the biggest matches to be added is the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka also doesn't have an opponent yet.

The heart of the matter

The odds from BetOnline suggest two big title changes from the matches already announced. If the odds are to be believed, Becky Lynch will leave WrestleMania as RAW Women's Champion. As for the WWE Universal Championship, it looks like Seth Rollins will finally be able to slay 'The Beast' to leave Mania as the WWE Universal Champion.

You can check out the full odds below:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar (champion) +170 (17/10) vs. Seth Rollins -250 (2/5)

WWE Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat Match: Ronda Rousey (champion) 5/2 vs. Charlotte Flair 8/1 vs. Becky Lynch 1/5

No Holds Barred Match: Batista +170 (17/10) vs. Triple H -250 (2/5)

Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match: Kurt Angle -250 vs. Baron Corbin +170

Singles Match: Shane McMahon +250 (5/2)vs. The Miz -400 (1/4)

Advertisement

Singles Match: Randy Orton -165 (20/33) vs. AJ Styles +125 (5/4)

WWE United States Title Match: Samoa Joe (champion) -300 vs. Rey Mysterio +200

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Buddy Murphy (champion) -500 vs. Tony Nese +300

What's next?

WrestleMania 35 takes place on 7th April, 2019 from the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement