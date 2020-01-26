WWE Rumors- 2 Time Champion returning after 6 months at the Royal Rumble (Spoiler)

Royal Rumble 2020.

We are back with another spoiler regarding another possible Royal Rumble return. We're in the home stretch towards the Rumble and the increased number of rumors shouldn't surprise anybody.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue released a new video on YouTube in which he revealed a few last-minute rumors about Royal Rumble among other top backstage stories.

The WWE insider stated that Naomi is one of the names who will return for the Women's Royal Rumble match. The 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion was on a short hiatus since July last year along with The Usos.

The former Tag Team Champions returned to TV earlier this month and the company is now ready to get Naomi back as well.

However, Tom added that WWE doesn't have any creative plans for the Superstar but that shouldn't matter in the Royal Rumble match, in which Naomi is expected to have a Kofi Kingston-Esque spot.

Tom went on to explain:

Naomi is one of the names being mentioned most often recently as someone who can come back into the Rumble, she will appear I’m sure based on the fact that The Usos came back recently. I did report at the time that The Usos were planned to be back between the Rumble and the start of the year.

They did appear. Naomi, they don’t have a creative plan for her at the moment, however, when it comes to the Rumble, she doesn’t have to be on RAW, she doesn’t have to be on SmackDown and she can have her standard, Kofi Kingston-Esque moment but in the Women’s Royal Rumble. Naomi is a very inventive person in her own right after all and it will be interesting to see what she comes up with.

The Women's Royal Rumble match has many spots to fill and Naomi is a popular talent who will get a solid pop when her music hits.