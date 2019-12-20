WWE Rumors: 2-Time Heavyweight Champion set to return at the Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble.

The road to WrestleMania begins with the Royal Rumble every year and this period is always considered to be the most important time in WWE's calendar year.

Royal Rumble is a PPV that attracts a lot of hype, majorly due to the possibility of many current and former Superstars returning for the Royal Rumble matches.

This year's edition is expected to be no different and we may already have a spoiler on one of the scheduled returns.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cain Velasquez is currently booked for the Royal Rumble show.

Cain Velasquez recently wrestled his second WWE match at the Mexico City SuperShow. The 2-Time UFC Heavyweight Champion teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a winning effort against The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

After putting together a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the UFC, where Velasquez was once considered as the greatest heavyweight of all time, the former UFC fighter signed with the WWE earlier this year for a match against his former nemesis, Brock Lesnar.

Velasquez's first match against The Beast Incarnate stayed true to the predictions of pro wrestling fans. Lesnar avenged his UFC loss against Velasquez by squashing him inside the WWE ring at the Saudi Arabia PPV.

Velasquez has not been used on TV ever since his loss to the WWE Champion and it was reported that he had to undergo surgery to recover from his long-time knee injuries.

The Hispanic Superstar has signed a multi-year deal with WWE and he is expected to be a featured Superstar in the company in the time to come.

Velasquez returning as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match seems like the most obvious booking decision to make at this point. However, what will the WWE have in store for the talented Heavyweight at the Rumble? Will he have a breakout 2020? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.