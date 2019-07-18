WWE Rumors: 24/7 Title match to invade San Diego Comic-Con

What's the story?

PWInsider have reported that WWE will in fact have a 24/7 Title match take place during their panel at this years' San Diego Comic-Con, and I, for one, am extremely excited to see what happens in the next chapter of the ongoing drama that is this amazing title.

In case you didn't know...

R-Truth is the current 24/7 Champion; he regained the belt on RAW, becoming a nine-time champion after pinning Drake Maverick in his hotel room, just as the 205 Live General Manager prepared to consummate his marriage with his wife.

Maverick and Truth have been involved in an ongoing saga over the title ever since Truth won it for the first time, with Maverick handing out flyers to find Truth. Eventually Maverick would win the title and would go on to be the longest-reigning champion at just under two weeks, but would lose it on his wedding day.

The heart of the matter

We saw it set-up on SmackDown Live when Carmella found R-Truth hiding after winning the title in Maverick's hotel room the day before. Carmella told Truth she knew exactly where to go to lay low, suggesting they go to Comic-Con.

PWInsider have reported the following regarding WWE's plans for a 24/7 title angle at San Diego Comic Con,

As the company teased yesterday, WWE will be filming a Drake Maverick vs. R-Truth match tomorrow at San Diego Comic-Con. Both are already in San Diego.

WWE will be taking part in a panel tomorrow with Mattel at 11:15 AM in Room 6A, so it makes sense they would film that as part of the panel.

What's next?

This is exactly the kind of thing WWE need to be doing with the title. We've already seen Jinder Mahal on a golf course in full gear and a title change take place at a wedding! So why not Comic-Con?