From the WWE Rumor Mill: 3 cities are vying to host WrestleMania 35 & 36

WrestleMania is a money-maker and every city wants a piece of it.

WrestleMania 33 brings the stars and the big bucks

What’s the story?

WWE storylines may be building to WrestleMania 34 next year, but cities are already vying for the right to host WrestleMania 35 and 36. According to the Wrestling Observer, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis are a few of the cities hoping to host the Showcase of the Immortals in the next few years.

In case you didn’t know...

WrestleMania brings in a huge crowd every year and helps generate a lot of revenue for the host city as well as the WWE. While WrestleMania Weekend doesn’t begin until the Friday before the show, several independent promotions follow the WWE into the host city to offer fans some entertainment.

WrestleMania 33— which hailed from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida— brought more than 90 wrestling related events to the city and reportedly grossed $14.5 million in revenue.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer reported that there were other cities which wanted to host future WrestleManias, but those were the names he knew of off the top of his head.

All of the cities reported have held other pay-per-views over the years, but only Philadelphia has hosted a WrestleMania before.

The show Philadelphia hosted was WrestleMania XV which was headlined by the first WrestleMania encounter between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The show had an attendance of more than 20,000 people and grossed $1.4 million.

What’s next?

The word is still out on these cities hosting future WrestleManias, but these cities will all host WWE pay-per-views in 2017.

St. Louis, Missouri has already hosted Money in the Bank, but Philadelphia and Minneapolis will host their shows later this year.

Philadelphia will host Battleground in three weeks while TLC will take place in Minneapolis in November.

Author’s take

These three cities have proud wrestling histories, and they are more than worthy of hosting WrestleMania.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com