WWE Rumors - 3-Time Champion wanted to quit but was held back before mass release

There were a few talents who voluntarily wanted to leave but WWE was holding them back.

WWE's spree of releases saw many Superstars being let go as a cost-cutting measure.

It's been an awful week for the professional wrestling business.

Various talents and backstage employees are jobless in the wake of WWE's mass release and it has been a tough time to get through for everyone who loves the business.

WWE's list of recently released Superstars has a few mind-boggling names, which included talents who were either highly-rated and misused or being currently used on TV.

There were reportedly Superstars who also wanted to leave WWE for some time but the company were holding on to them.

Some Superstars may have voluntarily asked for their release

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz that there were a handful of Superstars who may have voluntarily asked for their release.

Tom reported that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had only recently signed new contracts but they had to be convinced a lot to do so.

Tom also cited the example of Rusev. The three-time US Champion had no intention of staying and was locked in a contract dispute with the company.

It was also noted that the Superstars were emboldened to ask for their release after Luke Harper and a few other Superstars forced their way out of the company.

WWE may have realized it was the right time to cut off the talents who never wanted to be in the company in the first place.

It was also stated that not all of the released talents will be disappointed by being cut off.

Tom revealed the following:

They certainly have a lot of options and it took a lot of convincing to make them sign their new contracts, which they signed very recently. Now that contract is null and void, so now, at this point, the WWE are fine to let them go wherever. You look at people like Rusev, who clearly didn't want to stay, and only now has he been actually released when they have no other choice but to look for people to get rid of essentially.

The WWE were holding on to people, some of them who did not want to stay.

There were people who had previously asked to leave. Rusev is one of those, for example, you can tell by the tweet from Dionna Purrazo, she was looking to do this for a while and it's been true for a while. People have been emboldened by what happened with Luke Harper and Sin Cara and The Ascension. When they were released, people felt emboldened to ask for their release.

You look at what's happened with The Revival, they have been pushing for their release for a while, they finally got it but it took them to nearly the end of their contract. They have been clear the whole time that they don't want to be there. So while I don't think it's many people on this list, Rusev being one of them, there are definitely I believe a few people who won't be disappointment by getting the release they were looking for.

