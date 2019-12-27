WWE Rumors: 4-time World Champion to be made the top face of the company in 2020

We are heading towards WrestleMania 36 and the WWE management is busy setting up all the plans for the main matches and Superstars that will make the cut for the biggest PPV of the year.

As we had reported earlier, there are rumors of WWE booking Roman Reigns vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 36.

In an update regarding the speculation, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co revealed that Reigns vs. Wyatt is slated to be the main event from the SmackDown side.

Sources have also revealed that the goal is to push Reigns back into the slot of being the top face of WWE.

It was also reported that Reigns' current angle with Baron Corbin was booked to be a placeholder feud, with the intention of cooling down Reigns before he is shoved right back into the title picture.

On the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he wouldn't be surprised if the WWE builds up to a WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt as the SmackDown Superstars have been kept away from each other.

The WrestleMania card is usually leaked in and around December every year but WWE has been extra careful this time around.

Meltzer added that while there are no obvious hints that point towards Reigns vs. The Fiend, it does look like a match that the company is leaning towards.

The Big Dog is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble before he goes on to challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship at the grandest stage of them all.

Ever since returning from his successful battle against Leukemia, Reigns has shunned the image of being the Superstar who gets 50-50 reactions. The former WWE Champion gets convincingly positive reactions from the fans on a weekly basis now and the WWE officials feel like it may be the right time to push Reigns back to the throne yet again.

Will it work or is WWE about to make the same old mistake with Reigns? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.