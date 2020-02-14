WWE Rumors - 6-time Champion cleared to wrestle again and could get title match at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 is just a couple of months away and the WWE will expectedly pull out all stops for the biggest PPV of the year. The company would want to have all the talents at their disposal available for the show, which also includes injured Superstars who could be ready to compete again.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that Sasha Banks, who has been out of action due to an ankle injury, has reportedly been cleared to wrestle again.

Tom also discussed the recent developments in the SmackDown Women's title picture. Carmella will take on Bayley for the title on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, however, the original plan was to have the match later, quite possibly at Super ShowDown.

The idea was to get Naomi into the title scene soon after Carmella, but the company may now have changed the direction with Banks been given the green signal to compete. It was noted that Naomi could get her shot at the title at Elimination Chamber or Super ShowDown.

The Boss' return could pave the way for a potential WrestleMania title match against Bayley, which has always been the final destination.

Tom explained the following:

I’m going to start with Carmella vs. Bayley which will now be on Friday Night SmackDown. Originally an email was sent out, a press release telling that this match would happen on Super ShowDown. However, that has since changed. Now I’m fully aware that women are wrestling at Saudi Arabia shows right now. I do believe they will be wrestling on this one, they don’t want to go back and that is, in fact, they have the third event happening per year.

However, from what I can tell, this match was moved away and then sped up because they want to hurry up and get Naomi into the mix. Now, this was always the plan. It was going to be Carmella and then it was going to be Naomi. You can tell by the match that happened that Naomi was put over in a really big way.

From this, my theory is I should say, is that Sasha Banks has now been cleared. She was supposed to be cleared in time for the Royal Rumble and that, unfortunately, did not happen. However, I do believe she has been cleared now, which means that we may still get Bayley vs. Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, which means that Naomi is no longer in reserve for the Show of Shows, and could wrestle at Elimination Chamber or Super ShowDown and get that feud out of the way. Carmella an unfortunate victim of that misses out in this one but she should still get a good match this Friday.

