WWE Rumors: 6-time Champion unfortunately injured at WWE Live event

WWE Live

What's the story?

There seems to be no respite for WWE from the injury bug that seems to have bitten the company of late. With top Superstars like Jeff Hardy and Sheamus already out of action due to injury, it looks like another veteran might be added to the list.

A former 6-time Champion in WWE, Mickie James might have suffered an injury at WWE's house show in Waco, Texas during her match with Carmella.

In case you didn't know...

Mickie James, who is a former 5-time Women's Champion and has also held the DI=ivas Championship once, is considered one of the pioneers in the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE.

James made her debut for WWE in 2005 and stayed with the company till 2010 after which she left and made a return to the independent circuit. In her time away from WWE, Mickie became a major name in Impact Wrestling where she won the Knockouts Championship 3 times.

The 39-year-old made her return to WWE in 2016, although her current run has not been as kind to her as her first run.

The heart of the matter

WWE hosted a Live event at Waco, Texas on Saturday which saw Mickie James compete against Carmella in one of the matches.

However, as per reports and people in the audience, Mickie James went down on her knee abruptly which led to a quick finish in the match with Carmella picking up the victory.

James was checked by a WWE trainer at ringside after the match was over and left the arena with assistance.

What's next?

Mickie James has managed to stay in great shape, and it is rather unfortunate that WWE has not pushed her recently and she has been given the role of an enhancement talent more than anything. Unfortunately, with the injury, it looks like any plans for a push may be delayed further.