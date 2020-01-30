WWE Rumors- 6-time World Champion to return at Super ShowDown

The next Super ShowDown event was recently announced

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that Hulk Hogan will be part of the WWE Super ShowDown event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 27.

The Hall of Famer last appeared on WWE television when he led a team of five Superstars (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Mustafa Ali) to victory against Team Ric Flair (Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre) at Crown Jewel in October 2019.

Johnson added that WWE has been locking in creative plans for Super ShowDown over the last few weeks, but it is not yet known how the six-time WWE World Champion will be used at the event.

“WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who will be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame for the second time over Wrestlemania 36 weekend, is slated to be part of the Thursday 2/27 WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, PWInsider.com has confirmed. There is no word yet on Hogan's role for the show.”

Hulk Hogan’s recent WWE appearances

In November 2018, Hulk Hogan made his first appearance on WWE programming in over three years when he cut a short promo as the host of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Since then, he has appeared sporadically in various WWE roles, notably in January 2019 when he made a speech on RAW following the death of his long-time friend, “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

On WrestleMania 35 weekend, the 66-year-old inducted Brutus Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame, while he appeared in a brief pose-off segment with Alexa Bliss at the start of the main ‘Mania PPV.

Before his appearances on RAW to promote Crown Jewel, he also featured on the RAW Reunion episode of the Red brand’s show in July 2019.

Could Hulk Hogan make an in-ring return?

Although an in-ring comeback seems unlikely, Hulk Hogan has repeatedly stated over the last year that he would like to have a retirement match in WWE, with Vince McMahon being his dream opponent.

He underwent another back surgery in November 2019 and recently confirmed that he is already training again

