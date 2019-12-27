WWE Rumors: Missing Superstar to be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match

Dave Meltzer noted down a host of updates regarding the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer revealed that Cain Velasquez is not scheduled to have a match against Brock Lesnar and as of this moment, is listed to return and be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

There were rumors of the former UFC Champion having a rubber match against The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble PPV, however, that doesn't seem to be the plan.

The WWE is yet to shift gears when it comes to the build-up towards the Royal Rumble PPV.

The focus every year is on the two high-stakes Royal Rumble matches, the winners of which get a lucrative shot at a major title of their choosing.

That's not the only reason why the fans look forward to the Royal Rumble matches as you never know who might show up as a surprise entrant in the match.

Retired veterans, Hall of Famers, previously injured Superstars, and absent talents pop up during the Rumble match and that element of surprise is what sets the Royal Rumble apart from the other PPVs.

This year's show is also expected to have its fair share of surprises and Cain Velasquez's return to WWE TV could be one of those.

Velasquez's last televised appearance came at WWE Crown Jewel where he was squashed by Brock Lesnar. The 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion also worked a tag team match at a WWE house show in Mexico City where he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to defeat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Velasquez is a long-term project who is still quite green inside the ring and booking him in a rematch against Lesnar, which he is bound to lose, isn't the best of ideas.

Having him in the Royal Rumble match is the ideal way forward as WWE can showcase his freakish athletic capabilities while also protecting him in the match.