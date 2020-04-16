WWE Rumors - AEW could sign multiple released Superstars

AEW could potentially sign multiple talents released by WWE.

Dave Meltzer's report said that although multiple talents could be signed, it wouldn't be a "ton of guys".

Could AEW sign Superstars released by WWE?

We have another update of WWE's releases and furloughs yesterday. As we had reported earlier, WWE have released a number of main roster and NXT talent as a response to the financial implications brought about by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The list includes some big names like Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Rusev, EC3 and Zack Ryder. A number of producers and coaches in the Performance Center were also placed on furlough. The most surprising release has to be that of veteran referee Mike Chioda who was with the company for over 30 years.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on why WWE signed so many wrestlers before the pandemic hit and went on to suggest that AEW could definitely sign a few of the released talent. Here's what Meltzer said on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio:

They have way way too much talent for the slots that they had. And the reason they had so much talent is because they didn't want AEW, you know, to get talent. I mean, that was the key, so they were stockpiling talent. And right now, obviously, everything's changed with AEW in the sense of, they're... it's not like they're going to be able to pick up a ton of guys. You know, it wouldn't shock me if they pick up a couple of guys but they're not going to pick up a lot of guys.

With WWE releasing so many names, it wouldn't be surprising to see some in sign with AEW. Could we see the likes of Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Lio Rush in AEW soon? Only time will tell.

