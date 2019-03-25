WWE Rumors: AEW wants to sign female WWE Superstar and she is interested too

AEW is scouting WWE's talents.

What's the story?

The build-up for All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) first show is on in full swing and so are the rumors surrounding the potential signings that the upstart promotion could make.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW has narrowed down on Candice LeRae as a possible addition to its roster. Meltzer even disclosed details on the NXT Superstar's desire to join the Cody Rhodes-led promotion.

In case you didn't know...

AEW may not even have a proper ring to show for yet but are still making all the right noises in the pro wrestling world.

AEW have already announced the signings of Joey Janela, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Chris Jericho, PAC (Neville), Scorpio Sky, Kenny Omega, 'Hangman' Adam Page and Dr. Britt Baker. Additionally, the company confirmed partnerships with Chinese promotion Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE) and Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

The working relationship with AAA means that talents such as Chuck Taylor, Penta El Zero M, Trent Beretta, and Ray Fenix will all be wrestling for AEW going forward.

AEW, though, realize they need a big name from the WWE to give itself a big marketing boost. It was previously reported that the promotion isn't shying away from going after top WWE talents such as Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton, however unlikely it may sound. AEW has deep pockets and is offering better contracts to talents as compared to WWE.

The latest name to have joined the list of possible AEW targets isn't that big in the WWE at the moment but is a household name in the independent circuit. Candice LeRae has been wrestling since 2002 and worked for numerous indie companies before she joined WWE in 2017. She is specifically known for wrestling many inter-gender matches in the indies.

She accompanied her real-life husband Johny Gargano in his feud against Andrade Cien Almas in NXT and most recently appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble 2019 match as the 17th entrant.

The heart of the matter

At a recent C2E2 event in Chicago, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks admitted that he would love to see LeRae in AEW, a statement which was reiterated by his brother Nick.

Meltzer spoke about AEW and LeRae and said that both parties are interested in working with each other. AEW is looking out for popular female talents to set up a Women's division and the 33-year-old LeRae is a seasoned indie veteran who knows her way around the ring.

Meltzer said," “I know that Candice LeRae’s name came up, but she’s under contract too… I know they wanna work with her and she wants to work with them, but you know that’s the deal.”

What's next?

As LeRae is still under contract with WWE, it would take some time before any negotiations see a fruitful conclusion.

Double or Nothing is all set to emanate from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25th, 2019.

