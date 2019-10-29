WWE Rumors: AEW Star could have joined the company for a 35-minute WrestleMania match against AJ Styles

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.51K // 29 Oct 2019, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahona and AJ Styles.

During the mailbag section of the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was posed with a very interesting question. What would have it have taken for WWE to sign Kenny Omega?

Meltzer stated that while he was not sure if anything would have worked, he said that an offer that included a lengthy WrestleMania match against AJ Styles along with a yearly package that exceeded $3 Million would have given WWE a good chance to get Omega on board.

It was also revealed that Omega was quite impressed with WWE's offer at one point in time, however, the former NJPW standout ended up joining All Elite Wrestling as a talent and executive vice president.

"I'm not sure anything would have worked for sure. I think if they would have promised him a WrestleMania match that was going to go 35 minutes with AJ Styles and offered him more than 3 million a year, I think they would have had a chance. Maybe even a good chance. I don't know how close he came, but he was in fact, very impressed and very interested in their offer."

Meltzer also added that WWE was in the running to sign other wrestlers who ultimately ended up joining AEW. Contrary to the general perception, WWE planned on adding the wrestlers for top spots in the company. The unnamed talents would choose AEW over WWE, as they saw it as the best way forward for the pro wrestling business. It also provided them with an opportunity to learn how a promotion runs and functions, which will help them transition to backstage roles 20 years down the line.

"At the end of the day, I think that, all of them, I think they all kind of decided that, I mean they were all given great offers by WWE and they were going to be pushed, you know strongly. I know it's funny, I know people would have gone, 'They'd have brought them in and jobbed them all and sent them to NXT, because they are no good.' No. They were going to be on top in a top angle. But, you know, I think that, at the end of the day, I think they all, were like, 'let's just go for it' because it's the best thing for the business."

Kenny Omega is currently one of the top talents in AEW, and is scheduled to take on Jon Moxley in a singles match at the upcoming Full Gear PPV on November 9th.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!