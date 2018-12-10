×
WWE Rumors: AJ Styles' contract expires in April 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Rumors
242   //    10 Dec 2018, 12:31 IST

What lies ahead for the current WWE Champion?
What lies ahead for the current WWE Champion?

What's the story?

AJ Styles has been an integral part of the WWE landscape ever since he arrived at the company. He has been the face of SmackDown Live for much of his stint in the blue brand.

According to PWInsider and Cageside Seats, his contract is up in April. They also provide a glimpse of his future plans, in the article.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles lost the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan right before Survivor Series. He is slated to challenge Bryan for the title at TLC.

The two men are considered to be the best in-ring practitioners of the modern era. The match at TLC should be a battle of two men, one hungry to regain his championship and the other, a man who seems to have found a newfound edge. The question on everyone's mind is whether Bryan can become WWE Champion again.

The heart of the matter

So AJ Styles' contract may be up in April, according to the rumor, but he is expected to remain with the company. Gallows and Anderson, on the other hand, have NJPW hot on their trail for a potential return to the promotion, considering their deals expire in September 2019.

Styles has been one of the most valuable players in the blue brand, and whichever brand he potentially ends up going to, is possibly going to remain a top star. Gallows and Anderson, on the other hand, have missed a lot of TV time, and may be better off outside WWE. It remains to be seen, however, if either of these rumors are true.

What's next?

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will go to war at TLC 2018. Will Styles be able to regain the Championship again? Let us know in the comments.

