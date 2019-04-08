×
WWE Rumors: AJ Styles sustains injury at WrestleMania 35; gets pulled from WWE event

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
462   //    08 Apr 2019, 23:58 IST

AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton last night
AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton last night

What's the story?

AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35, in what was undoubtedly one of the matches of the night.

However, it seems that it may have cost him - with The Phenomenal One reportedly being pulled from his Axxess appearance today with fans planning to see him being told the former WWE Champion had sustained an injury.

In case you didn't know...

Last night, AJ Styles faced off against Randy Orton in an incredible encounter that saw two of WWE's most experienced Superstars battle it out on the Grandest Stage of Them All, with The Phenomenal One emerging victorious against The Viper in a match where the storytelling revolved around Randy Orton desperately trying to hit Styles with the RKO.

It seemed like a victory may very well propel the two-time WWE Champion back into the limelight on either SmackDown or even RAW after the springboard of a WrestleMania victory surely saw his stock rise even higher.

The heart of the matter

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful today reported that he has reached out to WWE for comment regarding a potential injury to AJ Styles - something he was pursuing following reports that WWE had pulled Styles from Axxess due to injury, replacing him with new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

What's the story?

Well, this would be a huge blow for both Styles and WWE, but I guess all we can do right now is await further news and confirmation of Styles' status going forward.

Needless to say, we hope the reports are false and that Styles is okay, or at least that the injury isn't so severe that it keeps Styles off of television or other WWE events.

What would you like to see AJ Styles do next? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
