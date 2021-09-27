Alexa Bliss to take time off from WWE - Reports

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Alexa Bliss will soon be taken off WWE programming for a while following her title match against Charlotte Flair last night at WWE Extreme Rules.

The report further states that there is still uncertainty as to whether the events that transpired last night took place to write off Bliss from television. Likewise, it's unclear whether Bliss will be at WWE RAW tonight. Nonetheless, her absence will reportedly begin soon.

Alexa Bliss challenged for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Extreme rules

Last night, Alexa Bliss challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Bliss sought to regain the title, but this quest was unsuccessful. The Queen stood tall at the end of the hard-fought bout. After the match was over, Flair attacked Bliss and took out some of her anger by destroying Bliss' doll, Lilly.

By tearing Lilly apart, Charlotte infuriated Bliss; this assault prompted Bliss to sit in the ring, devastated over the loss of her doll. Lilly has been an integral part of Bliss' character, and she has played an important role in her recent feuds.

Ever since aligning herself with Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss has added a darker, paranormal twist to her character. Despite Wyatt being released by WWE two months ago, the former RAW Women's Champion has remained true to her gimmick.

It will be interesting to see whether Bliss will come back with a new character if she does take time away from WWE television.

