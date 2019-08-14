WWE Rumors: Alicia Fox sent home after drunken SummerSlam week incident

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 14 Aug 2019, 05:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox reportedly in trouble with WWE yet again

WWE Superstar Alicia Fox has been relatively unused on television for the better part of a year, following an incident which took place over WrestleMania 34 weekend in New Orleans.

During what was described as a drunken incident at a bar in New Orleans, Alicia Fox allegedly confronted Travis Browne, the husband of WWE Superstar and then-Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, and called Browne "rude."

While the genesis of the incident between her and Browne was never revealed, WWE officials were none too pleased with Fox and her behavior, and she has been used rarely on TV since the incident.

It's worth noting that Fox was pulled from the Women's Battle Royal match at WrestleMania 34 at the last minute, but the decision was due to injury and not as a result of the incident with Browne.

Alicia Fox was reportedly sent home over SummerSlam weekend

It looks like Alicia Fox is once again in hot water with WWE management, as Squared Circle Sirens' Casey Michael is reporting on Twitter that Alicia Fox was sent home from SummerSlam weekend after a drunken incident.

"Allegedly Alicia Fox was a drunk mess over the week," wrote Michael. "Trying to confirm what exactly went down. Very sad. Hope she gets the help she needs."

So disappointed in a certain female wrestler on the main roster. — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) August 13, 2019

Hearing she was sent home after an "incident". — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) August 13, 2019

WWE has yet to issue any formal comment on the incident involving Alicia Fox, and as noted in the above Tweets, details surrounding the incident are scarce as of this writing.

Advertisement

Alicia Fox was last seen on WWE TV at the Raw Reunion show which took place a couple weeks ago, as she was billed as a legend on the show and appeared in the background of various segments on the broadcast featuring other WWE legends and Hall of Famers.

How do you think WWE should handle the most recent issue with Alicia Fox? Let us know in the comment section.