WWE Rumors: Announce teams to change for SmackDown on FOX; update on Renee Young's future

WWE to make announce team changes

WWE is less than once month away from SmackDown Live making its highly anticipated debut on FOX Sports, and the show will be a 1,000th episode special featuring appearances from the top stars of Raw and SmackDown, and WWE Hall of Famers and legends.

In a new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, more details have emerged regarding WWE SmackDown Live's move to FOX Sports, and The Observer notes that announce team changes are expected to take place once the blue brand makes the move to FOX.

With regards to the main roster announce teams, it's being said that Corey Graves will no longer be calling both Raw and SmackDown on a weekly basis, and instead he will be featured on just one of the main roster shows. As of this writing, it remains unknown which show Graves will end up on, and it also remains unknown who will replace him as the 6th member of WWE's current main roster announce team.

Renee Young's WWE TV future

With regards to Renee Young, she will be the host of the new FS1 studio show which will air alongside SmackDown when the blue brand moves to FOX Sports, and the show will have a feel similar to that of the old UFC Tonight show, but focusing on WWE.

FOX is said to be very high on Renee Young, and with her set to assume hosting responsibilities on FS1, it's possible she might be moved to the SmackDown brand once it premieres on FOX Sports in order to maintain continuity.

The WWE main roster announce teams currently consist of Michael Cole, Tom Phillips, Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton, and it remains to be seen whether or not WWE does a complete reshuffling of announcers or not.

Whatever happens, it's being said both Raw and SmackDown will feature completely separate announce teams once SmackDown moves to FOX.

