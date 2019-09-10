WWE Rumors: Another big match to be announced soon for Clash of Champions

Clash of Champions

The Clash of Champions card already has 11 confirmed matches but the WWE may not be done just yet. As confirmed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE will add AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander for the United States Championship to the card.

That seems like an obvious thing to do after Cedric Alexander pinned Styles in the 10-man Tag Team main event on RAW.

Here's what Meltzer had to say about the impending addition, the events from RAW and Cedric Alexander's push:

I’m sure that’s happening. It is happening. Like I said, a couple of weeks ago I was told that AJ was defending his title but they wouldn’t tell me who it was against. And when they did the announcement of AJ and Cedric, obviously I thought there was a good chance AJ was winning the match but instead they did it here (10-man match).

They didn’t have him win the singles match, so, I mean the match they had on TV in a sense, you know I was really looking forward to it and it did not meet that level but maybe the PPV match will because this was obviously again, a bad finish, not the ten-man, but the singles match earlier, and it was more of a setup match to build up this match (main event) rather than go out and do the match type of a thing.

I mean on paper, AJ vs. Cedric is a really big match. I would not expect, anything can happen, but I would not expect Cedric to win. I think the title is more valuable on AJ right now, but I think that it can be again. Cedric’s climb is going to be a slow climb anyway, but obviously you can tell, dating back whatever it is, a month or so ago, that a Cedric upswing is part of the plans.

A bad night for AJ Styles at the MSG

It just wasn't The Phenomenal One's night at the Garden. He first got laid out by a classic Steve Austin Stunner in the opening segment. His singles match against Cedric Alexander ended in a DQ after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson got involved. However, The Viking Raiders came out to the aid of Alexander, which effectively set up the main event.

The ten-man tag team main event saw Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders take on The OC, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The babyfaces came out victorious after Cedric hit Styles with the Lumbar Check and got the subsequent pinfall. Stone Cold came out and celebrated with the babyfaces after the show came to an end.

However, Styles took another Stunner after the show went off the air, capping off a forgettable night for the United States Champion.

The WWE is expected to announce Styles' Clash of Champions title defense against Cedric Alexander pretty soon and if given the time, both the Superstars can put on one of the best matches of the night.

