WWE Rumors - Another current Champion falls sick, big change made to WrestleMania title match

WWE's WrestleMania woes are continuing to pile up.

This could be the weirdest match on the WrestleMania card.

WrestleMania 36

WWE has reportedly made another massive change to the WrestleMania card due to a current Champion's sickness.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Miz was reportedly sick and WWE altered the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match.

An earlier report stated that John Morrison faced one of the Usos in a Ladder match for the Championship, however, Meltzer was told that the match may have also included one of the New Day members.

Meltzer noted the following on the latest WOR:

So, Miz was sick. Now I was told that maybe it's a three-way or something but it's a three-way singles match I think. I was told it was one of the Usos against John Morrison in a Ladder match but maybe one of the New Day in it as well. So that was going to be the three-way Ladder match.

Meltzer also reported that The Miz's illness acted as a catalyst for Roman Reigns' decision to walk out of his Universal title match against Goldberg.

WWE has already completed taping both nights of WrestleMania and oddly enough, both Miz and Reigns were at the Performance Center during the tapings.

It was also revealed that The Usos were particularly not happy with The Miz being at the Performance Center as it posed a potential threat to Reigns, who has a weakened immune system.

While more details about The Usos' displeasure weren't revealed, WWE decided to remove the A-Lister from the SmackDown Tag Team titles match and what we may get isn't even a tag team contest.

A three-way match featuring one representative from each tag team is the best that the WWE can do at the moment, however weird that may sound.

WWE could have also nixed the match but it may have already been filmed for the Show of Shows and they will air it when the show is presented to the WWE Universe.