WWE Rumors: Another disgruntled WWE Superstar's release request rejected?

Lio Rush is not in the good books of the McMahon family at the moment

What's the story?

WWE are having a mini-crisis at the moment as several Superstars have asked for their release. It now seems that Lio Rush, who has had a few backstage issues with WWE Superstars and personnel has asked for his release which has been rejected by WWE, as per Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

Reports emerged a few weeks ago that Rush did not endear himself to the locker room, and that the WWE Superstars did not want him in the locker room. Rumours suggest that Finn Balor was not happy about Rush bringing his wife to rehearsals, while Rush also did not do duties that junior Superstars were expected to do.

In an interview with Fightful, Rush complained that he wasn't getting paid enough money and that he hasn't been on meet and greets with Bobby Lashley, and that someone backstage does not like him.

Rush joined WWE in 2017 and was moved to the main roster in 2018.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats) have reported that Rush, like Harper, has also asked for his release after being unhappy with the pay he's being offered on the main roster. But WWE have reportedly rejected his release request.

He may have to stay till his contract runs out.

Rush was offered a $300,000 contract on a five-year deal which he is rumoured to have rejected. He also reportedly asked WWE to release him rather than send him to NXT.

Sasha Banks is said to be unhappy in WWE, while Harper also asked for his release which was rejected by WWE.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Former IC Champion & current SmackDown Superstar "hated" by Vince McMahon

What's next?

Rush is not part of WWE's European tour and hasn't appeared with Bobby Lashley since the report of his unhappiness broke out.