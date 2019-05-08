WWE Rumors: Another twist regarding Sasha Banks' possible WWE return

Sasha Banks is a four-time Raw Women's champion

What’s the story?

It was reported by PW Insider after Monday’s episode of Raw that Sasha Banks had been listed internally to join up with the red brand on the upcoming European tour.

However, with the tour set to begin in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, there has been a new twist which has left fans wondering whether she will appear or not.

In case you didn’t know…

Sasha Banks has not appeared on WWE programming since she and Bayley lost the Women’s Tag Team titles to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 35.

Widespread reports over the last few weeks have suggested that “The Boss” was told to take some time off to think about her future after reportedly requesting her release, while Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin said that both Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection members loudly complained about their ‘Mania defeat in the locker room and outside one of their hotel rooms.

Bayley has started to re-establish herself as a singles competitor on SmackDown Live after the former tag champions were split up in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, but all we have seen from Banks is cryptic tweets and holiday photos on social media.

The heart of the matter

WWE is set to begin an 11-day European tour, starting in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 8 and ending in Berlin, Germany and Cardiff, Wales on May 18.

Although Banks was initially expected to be part of the Raw roster on the tour, PW Insider’s Mike Johnson has provided the following update on her WWE status:

"While Sasha Banks was listed internally for the WWE European tour that kicks off today, she did not travel to Europe with the Raw roster yesterday.

"We are told that Banks was slated earlier this week to film promotional material for the next WWE 2K videogame release as well, but no word yet whether that happened."

What’s next?

WWE’s website is still listing Sasha Banks as a ‘Featured Superstar’ for several events during the European tour, but that has happened many times in the past and the Superstar in question has not appeared.

For now, fans will have to decipher Banks' cryptic tweets until there is any official word from the four-time Raw Women's champion or WWE on her status.