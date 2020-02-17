WWE Rumors - Another UFC legend begins training with the company; will they sign him?

As revealed by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz has been training to become a pro wrestler at the WWE Performance Center.

That, of course, doesn't mean that he has been signed by the company and at this moment, he's just learning the ropes as he intends on possibly setting up a pro wrestling career.

Meltzer also noted that he's heard good things about Ortiz's enthusiasm and work ethic and that the 45-year-old is making all the right noises at the WWE PC.

Here's what Meltzer and Alvarez discussed on the WOR:

Meltzer: Tito Ortiz is training to be a professional wrestler at the Performance Center as we speak. Maybe not right this moment, but he was there all week, and I heard great things about his work ethic and enthusiasm which doesn't surprise me. The negative I see is Tito Ortiz is 45 years old.

Alvarez: Age and injuries.

Meltzer: And he's got a really bad neck. And a bad back. And you know, things like that, but you know, yeah, he wants to be a pro wrestler, and you know, if he was 35, it'd be one thing. I mean like, DDP always talks about he was 35 when he started, which is kind of true.

He trained earlier though, but he never really got a break and Bad News Alan was 36 maybe when he started. Maybe he was 35, and he ended up having a very good long career too. But 45 start? Has anyone started at 45?

Alvarez: Ah well, a former WWF Champion, Dave. Vince McMahon!

Meltzer: Oh god, please.

Alvarez: Other than that, no.

Meltzer: More power to him if he can make it. I just worry about the injuries. I mean he's had so many injuries and again, it's not easy on your body at all. And starting at that age and learning the thing, he's a charismatic guy, but his talking is not the best. So, I don't know.

A long-time pro wrestling fan, Ortiz was also briefly part of TNA/Impact Wrestling first in 2005 and later in 2013. He most recently beat Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio in an MMA fight for the Combate Americas promotion.

The UFC Hall of Famer has expressed his interest in joining WWE a few times before and he may finally be ready to commit to the idea.

However, Ortiz's MMA career has taken a toll on his body and at the age of 45, it may not be easy to adjust to the demands of the WWE.

Whether he ends up wrestling in the WWE or any other promotion, 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' will gain a lot of valuable insight at the PC as he gears up for this exciting new phase in his life.

