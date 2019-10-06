WWE Rumors: Asuka tops shortlist of main roster stars that Triple H and Vince McMahon could send back to NXT (Exclusive)

Asuka with Triple H

A number of current RAW and SmackDown performers have approached Triple H and or Vince McMahon in recent months asking to spend time in or be moved full time to NXT. This is according to numerous sources from within the company and those externally with privileged information.

Asuka is apparently the first name on the list. Given her history in NXT, her record undefeated streak and prolonged title run around which the entire women’s division at the time was based, this isn’t all that much of a surprise. Asuka has been used sparingly, to say the least on the main roster since the streak ended with a major victory for Charlotte Flair at last year’s WrestleMania.

Since then Asuka has been largely uninvolved on SmackDown. She lost two pay per view matches in a row to champion at the time Carmella and then vanished until last November when she won a battle royal and subsequently won her first main roster title in the triple threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match last December. After this year’s Wrestlemania Asuka entered a tag team with Kairi Sane, managed by Paige. This team has been on and off TV recently after vanishing for many months.

Finn Balor and Cesaro were on the list, but the WWE initially gave both appearances in NXT UK before moving Balor full time back to NXT. It is believed that Cesaro could be a name that follows as another figure that could make a huge impact on the yellow brand. Tyler Breeze and Fandango have already moved. Breeze has been consistently vocal about his desire to be involved in NXT.

Other names include but are not limited to EC3, as well as Bobby Roode. That said, Roode is currently a RAW tag team champion so his unhappiness on RAW may have been resolved.

With Wednesday nights hotting up - NXT has doubled its length and moved to the USA Network, meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling debuted it’s Dynamite show to a warm reception this week - moving main roster talent to NXT, even briefly, could provide a huge spike of interest in the product.

A lot of change has been happening recently and with a roster as deep as that in the WWE it may be in everyone’s interests to allow a few moves that talent are requesting to NXT. One thing is for certain - it’s a very good time to be a wrestling fan.