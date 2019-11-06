WWE Rumors: Asuka wasn't supposed to tap out on RAW, original plans revealed

The Kabuki Warriors had a forgettable outing on RAW.

The Kabuki Warriors took on Charlotte Flair and Natalya in a non-title tag team match on the most recent episode of RAW and the heels surprisingly lost to the babyfaces.

However, that was not the original plan as Asuka and Kairi Sane were originally slated to go over Flair and Natalya, as revealed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer explained:

"I don't know this as far as what happened to lead to a change here, but the original finish was Asuka and Kairi going over and that's why I was saying, I don't know what this was building to, because when it was over I'm going, 'okay, this is building to Natty and Charlotte going for the tag team titles, because that's what logic would tell me, and of course, as you know, when I start thinking logically while watching RAW to come to conclusions, it's very often not the case of the direction that they are going in."

Meltzer also revealed the possible reason why WWE changed the booking and handed the win to Charlotte and Natalya.

"My presumption on this is because Natty just had the match in Saudi Arabia and she's done a lot of pub work in the last couple of days, coming off this, honestly because of that, going in the show here and then beating her I honestly think would be the wrong thing to do. Perhaps this wasn't the right match to make, but this was the match that was scheduled, so it's kind of one of those weird things."

RAW's first match this week featured the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions against the makeshift babyface team made up of the Queen of WWE and the Queen of Harts.

The finish of the match saw Natalya force Asuka tap out to the Sharpshooter. It was revealed a few weeks back that WWE was building up Asuka as a potential contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title and having the Empress of Tomorrow submit on RAW seemed like a confusing booking decision.

However, Meltzer noted that WWE still plans on having Lynch vs. Asuka in the future and by then, the fans would probably forget about what happened on RAW.

The possible plan right now is to have Charlotte and Natalya take on the Kabuki Warriors for the Women's tag titles at Survivor Series.

