WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors: At least 3 title changes are expected at WrestleMania

Massive developments are planned for the 'ultimate thrill ride'.

by Riju Dasgupta News 20 Mar 2017, 13:39 IST

Will Goldberg be able to hang on to the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33?

What’s the story?

With just around two weeks left until WrestleMania 33, the ‘Rumor Roundup’ section of cagesideseats.com speculated that at least 3 titles will change hands at the ‘Ultimate Thrill Ride’. The site did not mention which titles specifically would change hands.

In case you didn’t know...

Wrestlemania 33 will take place on 2nd April 2017 at camping world stadium in Orlando, Florida. Of the 11 matches that have already been announced, 7 are championship title matches: The Universal Championship, the WWE Championship, the Women's Championships for both brands, the US Championship, The Raw Tag Team Championship as well as the Cruiserweight Championship are being defended on the show as of now.

It is interesting to note that The SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship are not being defended at this time, but there’s a possibility that they may be added to the card in the remaining episodes of SmackDown before Wrestlemania 33.

The heart of the matter

While the speculation about title changes is only a rumour, it is a very plausible scenario. WrestleMania is the culmination of a year of storyline build, and hence the payoff usually transpires on the big stage.

We see it as a very likely possibility that 3 or more title changes may happen at Wrestlemania 33; considering that US Champion Chris Jericho may take time off to focus on his band, Naomi is due her big win after her injury, if she makes it back in time for Wrestlemania and Goldberg’s future after WrestleMania is definitely quite uncertain.

What's next?

At this point, everything is just speculation. We have two more episodes of Raw and Smackdown before the grand event does transpire and they should shed more light with regard to whether or not the title changes are truly imminent

Author’s Take

I definitely think that Enzo and Cass will get their big moment at Wrestlemania, considering how they’ve been kept out of the WWE Tag Team Title Picture for so long now. I also think that Kevin Owens will capture the US Championship from Chris Jericho and be relegated to the mid card, while the latter goes touring with his band.

To be honest, it does seem that Naomi’s whole injury and 30-day suspension segment was just the prelude to her getting her big Wrestlemania moment, considering she has tweeted that she’s hopeful she’ll be back in time. Finally, I think that the Beast conquers Goldberg after trying thrice already!

