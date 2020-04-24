Triple H

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to every sporting organization to cancel their tournaments or postpone them until further notice. WWE chose to take a different approach. Sticking by the motto "The show must go on", they relocated all their shows to the Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE was in the news recently after Several superstars and employees were released. It came as a shock to everyone and there were reportedly accusations from a person named John who claimed to work for WWE. He stated the fear of employees of potentially losing their job and also claimed that they're forced to work during the pandemic.

Tom Colohue put these rumors to rest, telling Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions that nobody has been forced to work and that there are examples to prove that:

We've seen a lot of examples of WWE being in a position where they could force people - everything with Saudi Arabia, anyone who says they don't want to work in Saudi Arabia is permitted to not work there. The same is true here. You look at what happened with Roman Reigns, you look at Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke taking time off. People have been allowed to say 'I'm taking time off. I'm not coming in', but as with anything in the WWE, it is at the expense of a potential push. You cannot be pushed if you're not there"

WWE indeed gave the option to Superstars as to whether they want to work or not. While the same isn't known about backstage employees, one can only hope that there's a mass re-hiring that happens once the pandemic ends and things resume to normal.

Until then, we're going to be witnessing WWE make several changes, both to the TV shows and the handling of employees backstage.